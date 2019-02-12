HungaroControl, defence deepen collaboration in civil/military ANS

Hungarian civil and military air traffic control are to work much closer together following a decade of collaboration.

An agreement signed today by Tibor Benkő, Hungarian defence minister, and Kornél Szepessy, chief executive of HungaroControl, will address collaboration in aeronautical information, aviation safety, airspace control, research and development and professional training.

It will also see infrastructure used by air traffic control of the two institutions harmonised and – where possible – integrated, with the nation’s interests represented in a coordinated way in international matters.

Both partners are also committed to coordinate human resources plans in order to make significant progress in air navigation services provision.

The partnership between defence ministry and HungaroControl in the field of airspace control and air navigation services already has a decade-long history.

Benkő said: “The Hungarian Defence Forces are focusing on the implementation of the so called Zrínyi 2026 Defence and Army Development Programme. Today’s agreement with HungaroControl greatly helps to enhance Hungarian defence capabilities. With the strengthened partnership of the Defence Ministry and HungaroControl, the safety of all passengers in the Hungarian airspace can be guaranteed even better.”

“The success of the bilateral partnership so far can be proved by a number of facts. In the recent past, controllers of the three Hungarian military airbases attended different training courses provided by HungaroControl: 34 military officers participated in 3D tower simulations, flight safety and flow management training in the last year,” said Szepessy. “With this partnership agreement, we are developing our common history, which has been defined as a close, professional, goal-oriented cooperation for more than 25 years.”