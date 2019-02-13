Adacel to support US Army ETOS simulators

Simulator training expert Adacel Systems has secured a subcontract from Lockheed Martin Corporation Rotary Mission Systems to support the US Army Training Aids, Devices, Simulators and Simulations (TADSS) Maintenance Program (ATMP).

Under subcontract to Lockheed Martin, Adacel will contribute simulation system maintenance and support service personnel at Fort Rucker, Alabama, in support of the Army’s Enhanced Tower Simulator system (ETOS) used to train the Army’s air traffic controllers.

“We are proud to be part of Lockheed Martin’s team and we are excited to continue working with the Army in supporting their simulation systems,” said Adacel CEO, Gary Pearson. “We bring a lot of experience to the table that I am confident will serve the Army well.”

Adacel currently supplies and supports the Army Common ATC Simulators deployed at multiple Army locations around the world and is experienced in supporting the US Army as well as other branches of the US military.

The prime contract awarded to Lockheed Martin by the Army Contracting Command in support of the US Army Program Executive Office for Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI), is incrementally funded with a six-month base period of performance and six optional one year periods extending through June 2025. ATMP is designed to provide lifecycle management, operation and maintenance for deployed Army TADSS systems. In all the programme will sustain more than 300,000 fielded systems worldwide.