CAAi-led consortium to support Ukraine aviation oversight

CAA International is to lead a consortium appointed by the European Union, to support the sustainable development of civil aviation and the civil aviation administration system in Ukraine.

The programme aims to harmonise Ukraine’s aviation regulatory framework with EU standards and lay the foundation for a safe, efficient and secure air transport system.

The consortium brings together technical expertise from the UK CAA, and two Spanish organisations, AESA (Spanish Aviation Safety and Security Agency), the Spanish National Aviation Authority (NAA), and FIIAPP; the International and Ibero-American Foundation for Administration and Public Policies.

This consortium will support the State Aviation Administration of Ukraine (SAAU) in developing new regulatory frameworks for Air Operations and Flight Crew Licensing. The project will cover the drafting and implementation of EU compliant regulations, new procedures, checklists, forms and guidance material.

The consortium will provide training and competency development to SAAU staff to ensure the proper understanding of the EASA compliance and with industry in Ukraine to build knowledge and awareness of EU-based regulations and practices.

Funded by the European Union, the project is expected to play a key role in facilitating preparations for the implementation of provisions stemming from the Common Aviation Area agreement between the EU and Ukraine.

Maria Rueda, CAAi managing director said: ”Working with the EU and our regulatory counterparts in Ukraine, the consortium is fully committed to developing Ukraine’s aviation oversight and reforming Ukraine’s air transport sector, that will play a key strategic role in future EU-Ukraine economic cooperation.”

The project is expected to start in March 2019 and last 36 months.