LVNL chief assumes FABEC leadership role

Michiel van Dorst has taken over the leadership of FABEC from Belgium’s Johan Decuyper who held this position for the last year.

Van Dorst, chief executive of LVNL, thanked Decuyper for the focus he had brought to FABEC through the members’ common ANSP strategy.

“As chairman this year, I would like to focus on small and successful steps for FABEC that enhance performance for our customers. My main focus area this year will be the organisation of XMAN trials in which several FABEC air navigation service providers (ANSP) are involved.

The main goal of the XMAN concept is flight optimisation for airlines. My second focus area is the improvement of digitisation of cross border aeronautical data as an enabler for airspace redesign.”

Van Dorst is chief executive and chairman of the executive board of Air Traffic Control the Netherlands (LVNL) which he joined in May 2016 and is leading it through a major change process to become a more adaptive organisation with a focus on customers and stakeholders.

Before joining LVNL, Van Dorst worked as an accountable executive and pilot most recently as Captain of the Boeing 737 and 777 at KLM.

Van Dorst also serves on the advisory board of the Netherlands Aerospace Centre (NLR), one of the leading aerospace applied research institutes in the Netherlands.

He served at International Air Transport Association (IATA) as Member of the Operations Committee from 2010 through April 2016.

The airspace of the six FABEC States of Belgium, France, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Switzerland is one of the busiest and most complex in the world. The majority of major European airports, major civil airways and military training areas are located in this area. FABEC airspace covers 1.7 million sq km and handles about 5.5 million flights per year – 55 per cent of European air traffic.