The volume of air traffic services provided by UkSATSE increased by 18.5 per cent last year, providing air navigation services to 300,853 flights.

UkSATSE managed 106,654 flights operated by domestic airlines – an increase of 9.7 per cent and 194,199 flights operated by foreign airlines – an increase of 23.9 per cent.

Last year’s results continued the growth trend of services provided by UkSATSE which suffered a sharp decrease as a result of the 2014 occupation of Crimea and the commencement of hostilities in eastern Ukraine.

The increase in the volume of air navigation services will now allow UkSATSE to invest in infrastructure projects important for the development of the national air navigation system.

The most significant airspace users were Ukraine International Airlines (Ukraine) with 61,691 flights (by 7.8% more compared to 2017), Turk Hava Yollari AO (Turkey) 29,972 (+8.6%), OAO Aviakompaniya Belavia (Belarus) 16,003 (+10.1%), LOT Polish Airlines 15,813 (+24%), Wizz Air Hungary 15,251 (+72.7%), Wind Rose Aviation (Ukraine) 9,301 (+14%), Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi (Turkey) 7,664 (+31.6%), Air Moldova 7,224 (+30.7%), Azur Air Ukraine Airlines 4,859 (+5.5%), Qatar Airways 4,673 (+135.4%).

The decision in October 2018 by the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to revise its ban on flights in the eastern part of the airspace of Ukraine and over the open sea is expected to further increase the intensity of flights over Ukraine.