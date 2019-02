The purpose of this White Paper written by Lubos Hlinovsky is to define the reasons for the failure of present economic and performance regulations within companies providing air navigation services.

In the first chapter, an analysis of the output of these companies is conducted with particular focus placed on the economic and performance parameters, and which includes the time related value.

It then continues with a view of the price-setting mechanism for these companies. This will form a context for the consideration of the market for air navigation services, and will additionally form a description of the causes of failure within these regulations.

As a result of this analysis, resulting conclusions of the main parameters of this market will be formulated for future market regulations.

