Isavia has now implemented the fourth of seven steps in the Borealis Alliance Free Route Airspace (FRA) programme, completing the Icelandic provider’s FRA project.

The Borealis Alliance is a collaboration of nine air navigation service providers (ANSPs) in northern Europe. One of the objectives of the alliance is to facilitate cooperation between its members, for the benefits of its customers, making a contribution to the operational performance. The FRA programme is one such area of cooperation.

When fully implemented, the programme will enable airline and business aviation customers to plan and take the most cost effective, fuel efficient and timely routes across the entire airspace managed by Borealis Alliance members saving time, money and fuel.

The objective of this step in the FRA programme is to give airline operators the option to plan and fly direct routes between Keflavik Airport and airports in Norway and Scotland and the adjacent control areas.