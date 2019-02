Eurocontrol is to upgrade with 200 new Esterline air traffic control main displays to replace the existing solutions from the Belgian manufacturer which have been in service 24/7 for more than 10 years at its Maastricht Upper Area Control Centre (MUAC).

MUAC ensures that aircraft flying in the upper airspace (above FL245/7.5 km) over Benelux and north-west Germany can do so safely and efficiently.

MUAC controllers have been monitoring the upper airspace using Esterline ATC displays for more than a decade. Given the extensive usage of the displays and in order to preserve optimal service levels, MUAC decided to upgrade its existing display fleet. After an extensive selection and trial round, it again chose Esterline as its premium ATC-grade display supplier.

“We chose Esterline displays on account of their outstanding optical performance,” said Wim Lentjes, project manager at MUAC. “Our controllers especially appreciate the wide viewing angle. It allows them to see the same details, within the same perspective, from any position. Moreover, Esterline’s advanced displays ensure high contrast, very low reflection and no color shift. The combination of all these assets ensures the clearest possible view on the airspace.”

Flexibility and ease-of-management were two other main factors influencing MUAC’s choice of Esterline’s main displays. Air traffic controllers can easily view content from multiple sources on their screens, while each display can be controlled, monitored and diagnosed remotely to ensure that each and every display works flawlessly at all times.

Shipment of the new displays from the Kortrijk, Belgium, facilities to Maastricht began at the end of 2018, when Esterline delivered 100 of the 180 square 2K x 2K main displays ordered. In addition to the square displays, Esterline also delivered 15 wide-screen (43-inch) ultra-high definition (UHD) 4Kx2K main displays for use in supervisor positions.

Controllers use the 2K x 2K displays to view radar images. Auxiliary information, such as flight data, flight schedules, communications, weather info and conflict detection data, are shown on smaller side screens in a typical triptych setup. The 43-inch display replaces four smaller displays. “As the amount of information and tools is continuously increasing, it is extremely practical to have additional viewing surface. By consolidating all the information from different sources onto a single seamless screen, the new display is a more ergonomic solution. It enhances user comfort and reduces eye fatigue,” explained Nick Miller, MUAC operations manager.

“As a trusted and long-time partner to EUROCONTROL, we are very proud that our ATC-grade display solutions were selected and look forward to support the MUAC team of controllers for at least another decade,”

said Frank Timmermans, president, Esterline Advanced Displays.