ERA wins ADS-B contract for Nepal airspace surveillance

ERA has been awarded a contract to deliver an ADS-B system monitoring air traffic over the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal.

ADS-B provides data from the aircraft’s navigation system, broadcasting an aircraft’s GNSS positions once per second. The information received by the ADS-B ground station includes the aircraft’s identification, altitude, speed, velocity, etc.

ERA will supply three ADS-B stations as the surveillance system which will provide a ATC solution for three airports: Bhairahawa Airport, Nepalgunj Airport and Dhangadhi Airport. The fourth station placed on Mount Phulchoki will cover Kathmandu Tribhuvan International Airport and its surrounding area.

The contract was awarded by Civil Aviation Authority Nepal (CAAN) this January as a result of a tendering process.

“ERA scored the highest on the defined evaluation criteria and thanks to its experience in the deployment of surveillance solutions in neighbouring states India and China. The references were one of the key factors in selecting us for this project,” said Ondřej Jebálek, ERA sales manager.

One of the priorities of CAAN has been to provide coverage of a major part of its airspace with up-to-date technology – with the exception of the Himalayas – allowing it to control air traffic in the TMAs of four important airports including the capital Kathmandu.

ERA will cooperate with the primary contractor Pacific Commercial Company to deliver its NEO surveillance system, a composite solution of multilateration and ADS-B.

The Nepali team has chosen the locations for the ADS-B stations, one of them as high as 2,400 metres above sea level on Mountain Station near Tribhuvan International Airport. The final completion, followed by site acceptance tests, is planned for August and the system should go operational at the end of this year.

The proposed network of four ADS-B stations will work as part of the certified mature multi-sensor surveillance system with the prospect of extension to a Wide Area Multilateration system. The system has a robust system design, enhanced signal detection, reduced power consumption and should be international standards compliant (ED-117, ED 142, ED 129, ICAO Annex 10 volume IV, etc.)



