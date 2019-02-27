Frequentis installs Malaysia ATM-grade network

A Frequentis IP network solution has been installed at all 23 sites within the Kuala Lumpur Flight Information Region (FIR).

Frequentis has also successfully installed its vitalsphere network solution for the new Kuala Lumpur Air Traffic Control Centre (KL ATCC), marking a major milestone in the project.

Frequentis was chosen by Telekom Malaysia (TM) to deliver an ATM-grade radio communication solution, for the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM). The solution is based on VCX-IP and integrates the new centre in Kuala Lumpur and 21 radio sites across the country, paving the way for resilient and safe ATC radio communication.

The new Kuala Lumpur ATCC project is part of the country’s transformation programme and seen as the foundation for restructuring the Kuala Lumpur FIR. For this reason, it includes communication, navigation, surveillance and air traffic management (CNS/ATM) systems. The system will become the backbone of the country’s air traffic control, as well as the central coordination centre for the CAAM’s Search and Rescue (SAR) system.

“The Frequentis solution complies with the relevant ATM standards such as ED-137 – in addition it delivers commercial and technical benefits which were already successfully demonstrated in advance of this selection,” said Anwar Awang Man, TM Project Director for New Kuala Lumpur ATCC.

VCX-IP is an application-level gateway for voice and data communications complying with European and international VoIP (voice over IP) standards for civil and military air traffic management (ATM). It provides protocol conversion for radio, phone and data, enables ATM-specific contingency scenarios using intelligent routing and optimises ATM applications used by civil and military air navigation service providers.

“ATM-grade network components such as the VCX-IP build the foundation for resilient air traffic management. With decades of experience in safety and mission critical communication, Frequentis is proud to have been chosen by TM to deliver this network solution for CAAM, as a critical part of its transformation programme,” said Hannu Juurakko, Frequentis Vice President ATM Civil.

The network, which covers the new ATCC, 19 peninsular radio sites and two radio sites in Borneo, connects to more than 300 ATC radios in a fully redundant networked system, and is expected to begin operational trials later this year.