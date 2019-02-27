Harris completes India’s network operations centre 

Harris’ India subsidiary has completed renovations on a 12,000 sq ft, state-of-the-art facility in New Delhi that will house the network operations control centre for India’s nationwide aviation communications infrastructure.

The new facility exclusively serves the AAI’s Futuristic Telecommunications Infrastructure (FTI) network as a centralised and integrated operations and security centre for all critical communications needs throughout the authority’s facilities across India.

This dedicated, around-the-clock centre allows staff to handle virtually all communications requirements, including automated problem reporting and real-time network status for AAI. The centre also provides 24/7 monitoring of network security, including analysis and threat response, so that AAI can focus on its core priority – managing India’s growing aviation needs.

India is one of the world’s fastest growing aviation markets. It handles more than 190 million passengers, which is expected to double to 337 million domestic and 84 million international passengers over the next decade.

To keep up with this rapid growth, AAI awarded Harris a 15-year contract in May 2018 to build, own, and operate FTI as the prime contractor and systems integrator. The program will upgrade network operations, enhance security, and improve the performance, reliability, availability and quality of India’s ATM network, while reducing telecommunications costs over the life of the program.

“India’s exponential air traffic growth is creating demand for new aircraft, air navigation technologies, airport security equipment and infrastructure,” said Dr Guruprasad Mohapatra, AAI chairman. “With the establishment of this new network operations control center, FTI provides a dedicated nationwide network service to support ATM operations from a centralized location for the very first time in India’s aviation history.”

The state-of-the-art centre is co-located with AAI’s northern region headquarters and is supported by a redundant, robust architecture housed within the facility. Physical building security, redundant climate control systems, and uninterruptible power sources ensure system and facility availability with virtually zero downtime while security features such as firewalls, intrusion detection sensors, and encryption devices safeguard the network’s integrity.

“Our close partnership with AAI has produced incredible results toward India’s ATM modernisation efforts in a very short time,” said Kelle Wendling, vice president and general manager, Harris Mission Networks. “Completing construction of the network operations control center in less than a year is a testament to the industry-government team’s commitment to quickly stand up a network that meets the demands of India’s rapid air traffic growth.”