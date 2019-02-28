IFATCA’s Peters steps down as president, chief executive

IFATCA has announced the retirement of Patrik Peters, president and chief executive of the organisation.

Over the past 13 years, Peters has held several positions on IFACTA’s executive board, including the post of president and chief executive for the last five years.

“As such, we are humbled by and grateful for his long dedication to our Federation and commitment to the air traffic control profession,” IFATCA said in a statement, adding “Mr Peters took this decision in full coordination with the executive board. We therefore expect the transition to be smooth, despite the fact that Mr Peters’ input and experience will leave a void.”

In accordance with our constitution, his responsibilities as president and chief executive will automatically transfer to the deputy president Duncan Auld until the next annual conference in Costa Rica between May 20-24.