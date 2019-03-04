Italy’s ENAV acquires air navigation division of IDS

Italy’s ENAV has signed an agreement to acquire 100 per cent of the air navigation division of IDS – Ingegneria dei Sistemi, further strengthening its role as a leading international provider of non-regulated air traffic management services.

The division develops software solutions for aeronautical information management and air traffic management.

IDS is one of the leading providers of select ATM products and services worldwide, serving over 100 clients, including ENAV, in Italy, Europe and in countries beyond Europe.

The air navigation division has its main headquarters in Italy and owns subsidiaries abroad, the main ones of which are in Canada and Australia.

On the basis of preliminary estimates for 2018, the air navigation division of IDS generated €24 million of revenue with an EBITDA margin in line with that of the ENAV group.