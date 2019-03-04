Thales, Telstra join forces to unlock low altitude potential

Thales and Australian mobile network provider Telstra are to combine their expertise to build a robust, safe and secure ecosystem that will enable the management of the nation’s low altitude airspace for manned and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

The partners have jointly prototyped a data and communication solution to prepare the way for the integration of manned and unmanned traffic in Australian skies.

The massive increase in commercial UAVs, commonly known as drones, will require a totally new way to manage airspace and digital technology will create opportunities to manage the complexity of integrating drones in the airspace to enable safe access for their users.