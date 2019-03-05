Cambodia’s CATS contracts Avitech to implement national AIS solutions

Avitech is supplying Cambodia Air Traffic Services (CATS) with advanced aeronautical information solutions based on its commercially available product family to guarantee the quality and consistency of the digital aeronautical data of the Kingdom of Cambodia.

This project is of utmost importance for CATS, as it allows significant progress in compliance to the ICAO AIS to AIM 21 Steps roadmap, as well as ASBU Block 0 and Block 1 modules related to Digital AIM and SWIM. Avitech said its extensive experience allows CATS to achieve this transition in the most efficient and reliable way.

CATS now joins a growing group of countries that have adopted Avitech systems as their solution to meet ICAO requirements for enhanced data quality control, accuracy, integrity and availability for aviation flight safety and navigation.

Avitech is further providing CATS with supporting services and integration capabilities essential for successful implementation and to meet the future needs of growing air traffic control requirements:

• Migration of currently available AIP/chart data to the national AIXM database to allow the automatic production of Cambodia’s AIRAC AIP including existing charts.

• Automatic generation of new aeronautical charts using the national AIXM AIP data.

• Migration and collation of national eTOD/AMDB data for detailed Obstacle and Terrain area mapping.

• Integration of auxiliary information like OPMET DB for integrated Briefing purposes and Procedures Design for seamless compliance to PBN/RNAV concepts.

• Support for CATS to implement an Operational Concept and Quality Management Solution (QMS) in a SWIM environment meeting the AIM quality assurance requirements described in ICAO Annexes 4 and 15 and which can be ISO 9001 certified.

“This new project consolidates the trust and confidence put in Avitech after years of cooperation – since 2013 CATS has been operating the AMHS/AFTN System provided by Avitech confirming our experience and strong presence as Aeronautical Information solutions provider in the Asia Pacific region and around the world,” said Jon Goyarzu, managing director of Avitech.

Avitech is a major supplier of AIM in APAC countries (e.g. CAAM Malaysia, MCAA Mongolia, CAAT Thailand, AACM Macao) implementing the AIS to AIM Transition Roadmap with the aeronautical static Database in the new AIXM 5.1 format.