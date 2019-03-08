Skyguide, Indra, SkySoft improve runway safety at Zürich

An innovative solution developed by Switzerland’s skyguide, Indra, SkySoft-ATM and Zürich Airport is set to increase runway safety and traffic capacity during certain arrival and departure configurations at the Swiss airport.

The partners said the Advanced Runway Safety Improvement (ARSI) project has implications reaching far beyond the initial project scope.

As part of the project, skyguide’s electronic flight strip system, TRACE from SkySoft-ATM, is integrated with Indra’s A-SMGCS InNOVA system allowing air traffic controllers to receive electronic warnings.

“The solution is based on the input given to the Electronic Flight Strips. The system will immediately detect potential critical situations due to conflicting clearances or non-compliant instructions, allowing more time to react in critical situations,” said Terje Dalen, product manager, tower systems from Indra. “Skyguide and Zürich Airport are the pioneers, but any airport with a high number of runway crossings could benefit from a similar solution.”

“The controllers have been actively involved in designing and developing the solution. It has been important for us to minimize their need for feeding the system,” said skyguide project manager Jörn Winkler. “The result is a fully integrated and semi-automated tower system. The feedback from the users is very positive.”

The system is capable of A-SMGCS 3+ alerts (conflict detection). The first phase of the project has been operational since February 2018, and the implementation was finalized in February this year.