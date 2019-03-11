Skyguide, ACR team on Swiss regional services 

Switzerland’s skyguide and Sweden’s ACR Aviation Capacity Resources are to develop a joint venture to provide Swiss regional aerodromes with cost-efficient air navigation services tailored to their individual needs.

Since 1 January 2019, the market for terminal air navigation services (ANS) at Swiss regional aerodromes has been partly liberalised, opening the market to other providers at regional aerodromes. Skyguide intends to continue to provide services at regional aerodromes and has been evaluating various options on how to serve their particular needs in an optimal way.

The outcome of that evaluation has been to work to establish a joint venture with a partner that has the capacity and competence to operate this segment. ACR Aviation Capacity Resources of Sweden, in a strategic partnership with skyguide since 2011, is seen as an ideal match for this task and has gained the support of the boards of each business. ACR is a private air navigation service provider, providing ATM solutions for airports in Europe and currently operates 15 towers in Sweden.

An agreement on the general framework of this common undertaking has been reached and final analysis work on how to best serve the market needs are ongoing.

The partners said the venture acknowledges the changed legal framework and is the designated vehicle that allows to deliver the quality service, competence and the experience of skyguide through the agile and lean structures of ACR.

“In anticipation of the market opening and an intensifying cooperation with our long-time partner skyguide, we have already established ACR Switzerland. The main aim of this joint venture is to provide the Swiss regional aerodromes with a tailor-made and cost-efficient service that allows them to continue their operations safely and reliably,” said Wilhelm Wohlfahrt, chief executive of ACR.

“The provision of air navigation services at the regional aerodromes in Switzerland is something which skyguide has been proud to do over the past years. In this new environment, we believe that we can best serve our customers by creating a new and better-value offering, and we are delighted xxxxx

On the same day, Dubai-based private equity investment house Aviators announced it was developing a strategic partnership with ACR Aviation Capacity Resources by acquiring a majority stake of the shares in ACR International. The business said it was targeting the delivery of a full suite of services including air navigation services, training and CNS/ATM engineering and consulting services.

ACR International board member Arne Stokke welcomed the partnership with Aviators: “I am really excited by ACR International ’s new plans for the ANS industry; Aviators have a strong vision to roll out our services globally, by leveraging the ACR AB experience in Europe and I have great confidence that ACR International will make a mark for themselves.”