Aireon, Thales to expand space-based ADS-B collaboration

World ATM Congress 2019 Aireon and Thales have signed a Memorandum of Agreement to expand their space-based ADS-B collaboration.

Aireon and Thales, through this agreement, will look at ways to improve aviation efficiency by globally leveraging the space-based Automatic Dependent Surveillance – Broadcast (ADS-B) service

The partners will collaborate and utilize live space-based aircraft positioning data via the Thales TopSky-ATC system as well as the Thales aviation data platform, ECOSystem

Aireon will go live in weeks, providing global air traffic surveillance coverage via satellites. It is supported by the leading air navigation service providers (ANSPs) around the world.