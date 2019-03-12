Indra Air Solutions to offer technology roadmaps

World ATM Congress 2019 Spain’s Indra has launched Indra Air Solutions in a bid to help air navigation service providers adapt to current and emerging operational needs.

Indra Air Automation, Air Communication, Air Navigation, Air Surveillance, Air Information and Air Drones divisions will support clients with solutions to help them handle more traffic with greater safety, efficiency and profitability, contributing to a reduction of CO 2 emissions and noise pollution.

“It is the only company with the latest generation of systems to cover each phase of the flight,” it said, “ensuring the full and seamless integration of these systems.”

“It is only this level of interoperability that translates into an accurate and seamless view of what is happening in the air, making it capable of handling more flights, reacting to unforeseen events and avoiding delays. Attaining such capabilities is the key to being able to maintain competitiveness and sustainability,” it added, saying the new business would support air navigation service providers to design a customised roadmap with which to progress towards the complete modernization and digitalization of its airspace.

The company is one of the largest partners in SESAR, one of the world’s most ambitious air traffic research and development initiatives and a technological cornerstone in the construction of the Single European Sky.

It is working with the leading air navigation service providers in Europe in the development of the next generation of automated systems, as it has successfully deployed these in some of the most important control centres. It is also supporting countries around the world which have implemented complete modernisation projects.