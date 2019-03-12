Searidge system operational at Hurghada Airport

World ATM Congress 2019 Searidge Technologies, a technology innovator providing remote tower and digital airport solutions, has announced that its surface management solution, including its Enhanced Airport Vision Display (EAVD) are now operational at Hurghada International Airport in Egypt.

National Air Navigation Services Company (NANSC) selected the Searidge solution to enhance situational awareness and improve line of sight issues from the air traffic control tower.

Using its proven digital airport product, EAVD, Searidge seamlessly stitched together multiple camera views from strategically placed cameras throughout the airport surface to give controllers full visual confirmation in areas that are remote or difficult to see. One of the monitored areas is the threshold and exits of a runway 3 km from the tower and blind to controllers at night.

With the Searidge system, controllers can confirm hold short instructions and witness the aircraft touching down. With zoomed in views of the runway exits, they also have visual confirmation that an aircraft has cleared the runway. The Searidge system also provides gate views that are completely obscured from the ATC tower. The new system allows for issuance of push back clearance without the use of a follow me car having to inspect the aircraft.

“We are happy to be working with the NANSC team and our in-country partner AudioTech, to improve visibility, efficiency and safety on the airport surface,” says Karim Sharnouby, Manager, Business Development, Searidge Technologies. “The successful implementation of this solution has given HRG Controllers eyes where they previously could not see and given NANSC an alternative to building a new ATC tower at Hurghada International Airport.”