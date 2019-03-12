Terma debuts enhanced surface movement radar

World ATM Congress 2019 Terma has launched the SCANTER enhanced Surface Movement Radar – eSMR – as primary surveillance for A-SMGCS.

The flexibility of software-defined radar systems and advantages in digital signal processing allow for processing more information, and this improves the situational awareness capability as well as the accuracy, high precision, and improved detection. eSMR also gives a possible detection and classification of various moving targets such as birds within and above the aerodrome maneuvering area.

Together with the traditional radar output, the eSMR has the capability to work an Airport Surveillance Radar (ASR) gap filler to the normal Approach Corridor Surveillance and with the update rate of 1 second opposed to the normal 4.8 sec. This Air Channel in the eSMR gives the Air Traffic Controller the positive confirmation of a correct runway alignment for inbound traffic as well as a cooperative track to support the non-cooperative one.

On the ground, the eSMR will provide an enhanced situational awareness to areas where detection and tracking previously have not been achievable, e.g. close to the runway edge, taxiways, airside service roads, and uncovered areas of interest from the boundary between the asphalt and infield grass area.

The purpose of the surface movement radar is to maximize safety in airports by allowing controllers to monitor, advice, and instruct aircraft, vehicles, personnel, etc. moving on the ground in an airport. A radar is very suitable for this purpose as it covers a large area and operates independently of light conditions (day/night), visibility conditions, e.g. fog, and possible precipitation, e.g. rain and snow.

A total of plus 130 international airports around the globe operate Terma SMR radars.