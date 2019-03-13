Raytheon, HENSOLDT win integrated radar contracts

Raytheon and German sensor specialist Hensoldt, both leading air traffic radar providers, are on track to provide two European customers integrated air surveillance radars that combine Hensoldt’s next-generation primary airport surveillance radar (ASR-NG) and Raytheon’s Mode S monopulse secondary surveillance radar (Condor Mk 3).

The Royal Netherlands Air Force will receive one system that will provide both advanced air traffic control and wind-farm interference mitigation at De Kooy airfield. Deutsche Flugsicherung (DFS), the German air navigation service provider, will receive three systems to replace aging radars as part of the country’s air traffic control modernization efforts.

The partners said the contract wins demonstrated the success of a cooperation agreement Raytheon and Hensoldt signed only one year ago. Jointly, both companies intend to offer high-performance ATC solutions to customers worldwide as well as services and enhancements to the installed base of the ASR-11 digital air surveillance radar in the US.

“Our goal is to make the global airspace safer by creating the world’s most advanced air traffic control system,” said Matt Gilligan, vice president of navigation, weather and services. “Hensoldt’s primary radar provides almost four times the volume coverage when compared to others, and that’s something our customers want.”

“As a radar specialist we have a track record of numerous successful ATC programmes,” said Erwin Paulus, head of Radar/IFF at Hensoldt. “Together with Raytheon we are able to offer customers very attractive systems solutions”.

HENSOLDT supplies customers all over the world with air traffic control and identification solutions for military and civilian applications. Amongst others, the company has equipped the German Armed Forces’ airfields with the ASR-S (Airport Surveillance Radar, S-Band) airport surveillance radar and is delivering a complete approach control system for the military airfields in Switzerland. Hensoldt’s ATC radars are under contract by Australia, Canada, the UK Austria and Portugal.