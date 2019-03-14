EANS, ANS Finland sign for joint TopSky ATC

Estonia and Finland have decided to further strengthen their cooperation and procure a single Thales TopSky ATC system shared between Estonia and Finland.

FINEST is a bilateral cooperation programme between Estonia EANS and ANS Finland.

“The objective of the FINEST programme is consistent dynamic, cost-efficient and competitive cross-border air navigation service (ANS) provision for the benefit of airspace users,” said CEO of EANS Tanel Rautits. “The programme will provide contingency solutions, give flexibility during periods of operation, bring cost efficiencies and improve the service provided to the airspace users”.

“EANS and ANS Finland have worked together since 2005 in different areas. We have a similar historical and cultural background, but we need to strengthen our position in the Gulf of Finland area, which is why, the FINEST programme is a logical continuation in our cooperation,” added Raine Luojus, CEO of ANS Finland. “At the moment, EANS and ANS Finland are both using similar but independent TopSky systems. In order to achieve the goals of FINEST, a joint Flight Data Processing System in required” added Luojus.

“Growing aircraft numbers makes air traffic management more complex, and requires increased collaboration between aviation stakeholders and particularly ANSPs. The contract signed today shows that EANS and ANS Finland are working systematically to meet the challenges of the market. I’m excited that we can work with both organisations to provide one single TopSky ATC system that will enable them to control both the Finish and Estonian FIRs,” added Jean Ferré, Thales Vice President, Air Traffic Management activities.