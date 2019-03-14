SCAA, ATRiCS sign MoU on ATM modernisation

Seychelles Civil Aviation Authority is to modernise its air navigation services to fulfil global and Africa-Indian Ocean region (AFI) plans to harmonise technologies, increase airspace capacity and improve environmental efficiency.

A Memorandum of Understanding signed at the World ATM Congress in Madrid will see both parties will cooperate on a trajectory-based ATM automation system for tower and approach control services, as well as remote tower optical systems for remotely operated aerodrome control services within the Seychelles Flight Information Region (FIR).

“We are going to implement an ATM modernisation programme that will improve the safety and efficiency throughout our operations, enable us to provide better services to our airline customers and cater for future growth. There has been a significant increase in air traffic movements in and out of the Seychelles International Airport and FIR in recent years. In 2013 we handled around 47963 flights per year whereas in 2017, 62261 flights were handled per year. All indication shows that the traffic movement will continue to grow and we aim to be ready,” said Garry Albert, chief executive of SCAA.

“SCAA and ATRiCS share the same vision of the transformation the ATM market will be undergoing. We feel very honoured to collaborate with them, and look forward to joining forces for delivering a fully integrated and highly automated ATM system for area control, approach and tower,” said Wolfgang Hatzack, chief executive, ATRiCS.

SCAA’s current ATM system has several limitations impeding the implementation of modern performance based procedures.