AZANS taps Helios for strategic planning on CNS upgrade

Aviation consultancy Helios has been tasked by Azeraeronavigation (AZANS) with assessing and planning the upgrade of its communication, navigation and surveillance systems (CNS) infrastructure to cope with the high traffic growth in the region.

The project is part of AZANS’ wider strategy to become one of the best performing and innovative air navigation service providers (ANSP) in the region and is also aligned with the Azabaijan’s plans to join the European Common Aviation Area, which AZANS said were progressing well.

Helios will assess AZANS current infrastructure with a particular focus on improving the efficiency and effectiveness of its components, and help to develop a strategic and technical roadmap for the ANSP which is fully aligned with future ATM architecture. This will include an action plan and development of options for evolution of the infrastructure, covering criteria such as capacity, new technology, safety, cost efficiency and more.

Farhan Guliyev, director of Azeraeronavigation, said: “This project will enable us to fully prepare for the future, improve our efficiency and take advantage of innovative technologies, as well as to decide on the best way forward in order to meet the ultimate goal of providing high-value and excellent services to our users now and into the future.”

Claire Davies, chief executive of Helios, added: “We are delighted to be supporting AZANS on this ambitious and important project. Helios has extensive experience and a deep understanding of air traffic management and CNS, as well as strategic planning in the air navigation sector and I am confident we will be able to help AZANS accelerate its exciting programme of improvement”.