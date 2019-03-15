Raytheon, Frequentis team on US digital tower technology

Raytheon has signed a teaming agreement with Frequentis to modernise civil airport operations in the United States using remote virtual tower technology.

“These tower systems could significantly increase the safety and efficiency of airport operations in locations that either don’t have towers today or have towers that need expensive renovations,” said Matt Gilligan, Raytheon vice president. “Remote virtual towers could also help boost local economies by allowing smaller civilian airports to extend their hours and expand their range of services.”

RVTs give air traffic controllers the ability to offer equivalent control tower services from an off-airport location, potentially supporting multiple airports from a single, central location. The towers can accommodate a mixed fleet of aircraft and different airport configurations with varying traffic levels and weather conditions.

“Remote virtual towers are more than an emerging trend,” said Leonard Swiontek, president of Frequentis USA. “They will help optimise facilities and resources, which means safer, better, and more affordable air traffic services across the US.”

Remote Virtual Towers: