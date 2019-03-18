ATRiCS, Dallmeier to provide multifocal sensor tech in remote tower systems

ATRiCS Advanced Traffic Solutions and Dallmeier have joined forces to introduce advanced video surveillance technology as part of its remote tower systems.

“Our remote tower system goes beyond the simple replication of the traditional out-of-window view. Its core component is a powerful machine learning module for video content analysis,” said Wolfgang Hatzack, chief executive of ATRiCS. “The success factor for the reliable and accurate detection, recognition and tracking of relevant objects is the optical sensor, which has to continuously capture the entire traffic area at the highest possible resolution.

“We set our minimum performance standards much higher than the capabilities of the human eye. This a priori excluded even the latest high-end 4K single sensor video cameras. After a global market research we were really delighted to find that the patented PANOMERA multifocal sensor system from Dallmeier by far exceeds our expectations for the optical sensor in our remote tower system.”

“As one of the world leading suppliers of network based video surveillance systems with more than 35 years of experience we are looking forward to our partnership with ATRiCS to provide a significant contribution to the ATM industry,” said Dieter Dallmeier, Dallmeier chief executive. “Our PANOMERA multifocal sensor system was specifically developed for the video surveillance of large areas and is the choice of many security services world-wide and across many different industries. In contrast to single sensor cameras it provides a guaranteed constant resolution and consistent focal depth independently of the distance. A runway can be monitored with only two PANOMERAS that provide a horizontal resolution that is equivalent to 40 Full HD single sensor cameras!”