Ireland selects Frequentis for countrywide voice communications

Frequentis is to modernise the Irish Aviation Authority’s voice communication and control capabilities.

Driven by the need to replace the existing VCS systems as well as manage increasing airspace demand, IAA selected Frequentis VCS3020X for all terminal and en-route control centres and selected air traffic control towers following a competitively tendered procurement process.

Frequentis will provide the design, supply, delivery, installation, commissioning, maintenance and annual support of IAA’s main voice communication and control systems for Dublin, Cork, and Ballycasey. In addition, Frequentis will provide communication systems for Shannon Tower and Ballycasey contingency and validation facility.

The IAA is facing increased traffic growth, with its air traffic controllers handling over 290,000 flights per year, arriving and departing from Dublin, Cork and Shannon to routes across Europe, North America and the Middle East. To manage continued growth, IAA defined a strategy to modernise its ATC communications infrastructure for improved and resilient terminal ATC services. The project delivery will include contingency concepts for both Area control centres in Ireland, as well as a complex network of more than 60 nodes. Deployment will be done in two phases.

The Frequentis VCS will enable IAA to future-proof its operations, preparing them for upcoming ATM challenges such as resource sharing, virtual centre operations and airspace delegation.

”We are pleased to be working with IAA on their voice control modernisation to manage increased traffic growth, providing a networked voice communication system, enabling continued safe and efficient voice communications. It underpins our role as world market leader in VCS,” said Hannu Juurakko, Frequentis, vice president ATM Civil.

Frequentis VCS3020X provides safety-critical Air/Ground and Ground/Ground communication with the highest reliability, for single and networked ACCs, approach units and aerodrome control towers, offering scalability and redundancy without compromising on quality of service or safety.