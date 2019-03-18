NLR, everis ADS to collaborate on ATM innovation

The Netherlands Aerospace Centre (NLR) and everis Aerospace, Defense and Security (everis ADS) have signed a cooperation agreement to further enhance their capabilities and boost the development of cutting-edge solutions in the ATM market.

This collaboration which was inked by the chief executives of NLR – Michel Peters – and everis ADS – Enrique López, brings together the experience of NLR, an ATM research and innovation institution and the expertise of everis ADS, which develops solutions through innovative technology integration.

Both organisations will work together on new CNS and ATM solutions and services, as well as UTM/U-space solutions.

Additionally, NLR and everis ADS will join efforts in the fields of real and fast time simulation platforms, and consultancy services related to new operational concepts like remote towers, safety, human factors, and airspace structure and management.

NLR’s Peters stated: “Every day NLR sets goals to make aviation more sustainable, safer, efficient, and more effective. This cooperation will definitely contribute to these international goals. It will enable us to combine our expertise in Air Traffic Management with the specialized knowledge provided by everis ADS.”

“This collaboration supports and strengthens our goal to meet a growing range of customer needs by providing them with customised solutions thanks to our global footprint,” said everis’ López. “We believe that leveraging our combined knowledge and capabilities will significantly accelerate our development of innovative solutions in the ATM field.”