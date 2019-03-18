SITAONAIR technology to transform Azerbaijan busiest airport

Baku is to receive transformative ATC air/ground communications services from SITAONAIR under a new deal with Azerbaijan provider AZANS.

SITAONAIR – the industry’s aircraft communications expert – has been selected to provide a suite of technical communications services for ATC towers, airlines and airspace users at Baku Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

With SITAONAIR’s solutions, AZANS will be equipped, for the first time, to increase the efficiency and safety of air navigation at Baku, and the upper Azerbaijan airspace, by enabling air traffic controllers and pilots to exchange messages in digital format. The airspace of the Azerbaijan Republic spans 165,400 square kilometres, with 86,600 square kilometres over land, and 78,000 square kilometres over the Caspian Sea.

Farhan Guliyev, AZANS director, said the air/ground datalink services would help advance Baku’s air navigation operations and safety, with clear digital messaging that is more consistent and dependable than voice, while reducing controller and pilot workloads.

SITAONAIR will provide pre-Future Air Navigation Service (pre-FANS) comprising Datalink Departure Clearance (DCL), Datalink Automatic Terminal Information Service (D-ATIS) and Datalink Meteorological Information for Aircraft in Flight (D-VOLMET) air/ground communications services at the airport. It will also deliver its AIRCOMClever, AIRCOMevatis and AIRCOMevamet ATC ground-end systems at Baku airport tower, along with its Future Air Navigation Service (FANS), at Baku airspace control centre.

Stephan Egli, commercial regional VP for SITAONAIR, said: “This important agreement represents just the start of our work to support the digital transformation of ATC in the region, and we are ambitious to join other partners in the Caucasus to drive progress. With SITAONAIR, AZANS has a truly integrated ATC communications solution, from the industry’s experts in the field, that enables both airspace users and controllers in the tower to digitally advance their operations.”