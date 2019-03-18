Triple, parallel, independent PBN/ILS to debut at Paris CDG, Le Bourget

French air navigation service provider DSNA has been using a mixed landing PBN/ILS concept at Paris-CDG and Paris-Le Bourget airports since early October paving the way for offering a ‘most capable, best served’ service in the Paris TMA this summer.

With this innovative project, the approach controller has various options to operate parallel approaches.

These PBN procedures offer a back-up solution in case of ILS unavailability and improve traffic regularity thanks to optimised approach procedures and simultaneous use of runways. They also contribute to maintaining safely a high level of capacity at Paris-CDG and Le Bourget.

DSNA reports that to implement this project, it was necessary to adapt national regulation and to provide consistent customer information and a comprehensive air traffic control training plan.

Maurice Georges, DSNA chief executive, said: “This major achievement is the result of close cooperation with Air France, Airbus and the European Satellite Service Provider (ESSP). For the PBN equipped operators, this solution will provide real quick wins in terms of capacity during the forthcoming replacement period of ILS 27 at Le Bourget airport from 8 July to 30 October.”

The PBN concept developed in Europe is based on SESAR solutions. The project PBN@CDG was co-financed by the European Union (INEA) during the period 2014-2018. Around 95 per cent of airlines can fly using these PBN procedures at Paris-CDG with around 60 per cent at Le Bourget. Paris-CDG, one of the busiest airports in Europe, was the first European airport equipped with the RWSL system, RECAT-EU and triple, parallel, independent PBN/ILS approach procedures.