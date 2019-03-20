Dickson named as next chief of the Federal Aviation Administration

US President Donald Trump has announced his intention to nominate Stephen Dickson to be the next Administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration for a term of five years.

Dickson who will also become the next chairman of the Air Traffic Services Committee of the US Department of Transportation recently retired from service as the senior vice president for flight operations at Delta Air Lines.

In this role, he was responsible for the safety and operational performance of Delta’s global flight operations, as well as pilot training, crew resources, crew scheduling, and regulatory compliance. He also flew in line operations as an A320 captain, and previously flew the B727, B737, B757, and B767 during his career.

Trump said Dickson is a strong advocate for commercial aviation safety and improvements to the US National Airspace System, having served as chairman of several industry stakeholder groups.

He was chairman of two Federal Advisory Committees: the Air Traffic Management Advisory Committee (ATMAC), and the NextGen Implementation Task Force, commonly known in US industry circles as Task Force 5. he also served as a chairman of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) operations committee.

National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA) president Paul Rinaldi congratulated Dickson on being nominated as FAA Administrator, and said NATCA strongly supported his confirmation by the US Senate.

“This is a well-deserved appointment for Steve, who has had an accomplished career, including his serving as an F-15 fighter pilot in the US Air Force and his 27 years at Delta Air Lines where he has been a respected leader in the aviation community,” said Rinaldi who served with Dickson on the FAA’s Management Advisory Committee.

“Throughout his career, Steve has been a staunch advocate for aviation safety, and we share that commitment to the safety of our National Airspace System. NATCA and the FAA have a successful working relationship that has enabled notable progress on modernising the National Airspace System and building a stronger workforce. If he is confirmed, we will look forward to working with Steve to continue this relationship,” said Rinaldi.