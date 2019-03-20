Frequentis supporting PANSA goal for data driven airports

Poland’s PANSA is rolling out the EFES electronic flight data management solution from Frequentis as the first step towards next generation tower services.

EFES will be implemented at all 15 control towers in Poland, marking the first step in a programme to integrate and streamline flight data around its airports. Airspace users, airport operators and third parties will also see enhancements from flight plan digitalisation.

PANSA and Frequentis provided a first glimpse of this state-of-the-art solution at this year’s World ATM Congress in Madrid where the two partners presented the concept of data-driven aerodromes and how airspace users, airport operators and third parties can benefit from data aggregation.

“PANSA is witnessing the biggest change in ATC operations in the last 15 years. The nationwide rollout of electronic flight strips is just the start. We are working with Frequentis to support our roadmap to unify and integrate data in all of our towers nation-wide,” said Janusz Janiszewski, acting president of PANSA. “By modernising and standardising systems that are used by air traffic controllers in their towers, we plan to improve efficiency that will produce benefits in capacity and safety as well as will support airspace users.”

“Together with PANSA we are demonstrating how innovative solutions can change our industry. Tower automation and digitalisation will allow all partners to increase efficiency and capacity,” added Hannu Juurakko, Frequentis vice president, ATM civil.

In 2017, PANSA selected Frequentis, a market leader in tower automation solutions, to develop electronic flight data management solution, EFES, based on its smartSTRIPS product. PANSA’s requirements and international standards for data exchange with ATM systems were included in the development of the solution, to allow PANSA to set a new standard for integrated tower systems increasing the productivity and efficiency of ATC operations. Both parties are now preparing to rollout the solution to all 15 locations throughout Poland.