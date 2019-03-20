Leonardo advanced air traffic systems for Malaysia, Macedonia

Italy’s Leonardo is to provide air traffic control systems in Malaysia and the Republic of North Macedonia.

In Malaysia, Leonardo will deliver upgrades to the military component of the air traffic control (ATC) centre in Kuala Lumpur that will be integrated with the new civilian ATC centre, which Leonardo is supplying under a contract signed in 2016.

The upgrade includes the installation of five control positions, which make use of an innovative virtual architecture providing high resilience, with a seamless service even in the event of failure.

This is essential for air traffic safety and will also deliver significant energy savings, making the whole system more environmental friendly and sustainable. Leonardo will also provide associated training and will integrate communications and military radars with the new system.

Leonardo has won a tender to provide an air traffic control system for Macedonia’s M-NAV. Leonardo’s LeadInSky installed at Skopje international airport is compliant with the Single European Sky ATM Research (SESAR) programme and Eurocontrol requirements and will allow the country to meet its obligations under the Single European Sky framework.

The system acquires and integrates information from multiple sources, from radar to satellites, to deliver complete situational awareness to tower controllers and operators in control centres. Multi-level fall-back and disaster recovery features provide added resilience. LeadInsky is modular, allowing for the progressive integration of new solutions as they are developed at the European level through the SESAR programme, and scalable, to maintain the highest levels of performance as air traffic levels continue to grow.