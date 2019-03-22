skyguide adds VOR measuring to CNS Drone capabilities

Engineers at Switzerland’s skyguide have added VOR (VHF Omnidirectional Radio Range) measurement capabilities as a new feature to its method of measuring navigation equipment with the support of drone technology.

The measurements are taken while flying a circular orbit trajectory around the VOR, or flying along the radial including overflight. The results from the measurements include Azimuth error, FM Deviation, RF Level, 30 Hz and 9960 Hz modulation depths versus azimuth angle and analysis of the cone of silence

After successfully deploying the system called CNS Drone at Zurich and Geneva airports in January 2018, measurements of the ILS (Instrument Landing System) on these two airports are now conducted monthly to prove that the results correlate with those taken during flight inspections.

Correlation is a key element for extending the interval between flight inspections and thus a driver for cost savings in commissioning, corrective maintenance and periodical measurements for ILS.

The measuring programme with the CNS Drone includes a GP vertical profile and flying a mini-approach while simultaneously measuring localiser and glidepath along the ILS trajectory. The inbuilt software provides instant results that can be monitored and checked on the ground.