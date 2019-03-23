NextGear to meet growing training needs of GroupEAD

Aeronautical Information Management (AIM) and navigation service provider GroupEAD has chosen NextGear for its integrated training management system (ITMS) at its training academy.

ITMS offers a wide range of features for the academy and its clients including online registration, access to training material and certificates for students and trainers and personalised login portals. ITMS is recognised by the ICAO Global Aviation Training Office as one of the best technologies to efficiently manage a training organisation.

ITMS was developed in the Netherlands together with JAA-TO in 2006. ITMS is therefore fully compliant with ICAO regulations, interfaces with various third-party systems and is customisable as a whole standalone system or in modules.

GroupEAD and NextGear were introduced at the 2017 ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS Symposium in Astana, Kazakhstan. The NextGear solution impressed by its user friendly interface and impressive management system features.

“When we met GroupEAD they were outgrowing their current internal processes and were looking for a solution to accommodate their advanced needs. On top of the benefits to GroupEAD, their training and material development knowledge will also be used in future projects of ITMS in our modules and onsite training. Our co-operation is a really great addition for NextGear ITMS,” said Geert-Jan Beckmann from NextGear Solutions.

“We anticipate the increased benefits of this cooperation and can foresee not only a benefit internally but increase in service and interaction with clients. This advancement is a very positive step forward in the launch of the GroupEAD AIM Training Academy,” said Heinz-Michael Kraft, GroupEAD chief executive.

GroupEAD is a European market leader in AIM services with 15+ years of experience and in the operation of the EAD on behalf of Eurocontrol, a Single European Sky certified service. GroupEAD offers services in aeronautical data management and the evolution from AIS to AIM worldwide.