Special committee to review FAA aircraft certification process

The US Department of Transportation is setting up an expert committee to review the procedures of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for the certification of new aircraft, including the Boeing 737 MAX.

Air Force General (Ret.) Darren McDew, former head of the US Transportation Command, and Captain Lee Moak, a former president of the Air Line Pilots Association, have agreed to serve as the interim co-chairs of the special committee pending the appointment of other members.

“Safety is the number one priority of the Department, and this review by leading outside experts will help determine if improvements can be made to the FAA aircraft certification process,” said transport secretary Elaine Chao.

The findings and recommendations of the special committee will be presented directly to Chao and the new FAA Administrator Steve Dickson. The committee is being formed within the structure of the Safety Oversight and Certification Advisory Committee (SOCAC), created by Section 202 of the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2018. The SOCAC will provide advice and recommendations on issues facing the aviation community related to the FAA’s safety oversight and certification programmes and activities.

Politico reports that the development comes as Congress is ramping up its oversight of FAA’s certification process, with a Senate hearing also scheduled for Wednesday. On the House side, Republican congressman Peter DeFazio, chairman of the House Transportation Committee, told Politico that the 737 MAX aircraft will not be rushed back into service

“I’m quite puzzled that this plane was certified as essentially just one in a long line of 737s without any major operating distinctions, when clearly the [new anti-stall] system was a complete departure from anything Boeing had ever installed previously,” he told Politico. “And how the FAA signed off on all that will be interesting to find out.”

Chao has also requested the DOT Office of Inspector General to audit FAA’s certification of the 737 MAX.

Read Safety Checks