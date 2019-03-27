FAA plans overhaul of aircraft design oversight: US transport watchdog

The Federal Aviation Administration is reported to be planning a significant revamp of its oversight of aircraft manufacturing this summer following concerns over the increasing delegation of regulatory checks to industry.

According to testimony prepared for a Senate transport committee hearing on Wednesday at 3pm (20:00 UTC), Calvin Scovel, the US transportation department’s inspector general charged with monitoring the FAA, will say that his office has found management weaknesses in the FAA’s oversight processes over several years.

US Senator Ted Cruz, chairman of the committee, convened the hearing titled The State of Airline Safety: Federal Oversight of Commercial Aviation. “In light of the recent tragedy in Ethiopia and the subsequent grounding of the Boeing 737 Max aircraft, this hearing will examine challenges to the state of commercial aviation safety, including any specific concerns highlighted by recent accidents,” the committee stated.

It will hear from a panel of government witnesses on ways to improve the safety of the commercial air transportation system. The committee intends to hold a second hearing on aviation safety to hear from Boeing, other manufacturers, airline pilots, and other stakeholders.

The agency has come under increasing scrutiny for its flight approval of the Boeing 737 Max jet. Two of the jets have crashed in the past six months in Indonesia and Ethiopia and investigators are examining not only the role of flight control software that Boeing designed to prevent aerodynamic stalls but also the agency’s policy of allowing manufacturers and airlines to conduct their own safety assessment of new technology.

Scovel writes in his prepared remarks that while revamping the FAA’s oversight process will be an important step, continued management attention will be key to ensure the agency identifies and monitors the highest risk areas of aircraft certification.

Also in prepared testimony, Dan Elwell, the acting FAA head, defends the agency’s certification of the 737 Max and its initial resistance to ground the aircraft until all other major aviation regulators had done so.

Calling the FAA’s review ‘an agency priority’, Elwell will add that Boeing submitted proposed changes to the 737 Max flight control software in January. This could renew questions over the FAA’s response to safety concerns about the aircraft since the October 29 crash in Indonesia was followed soon after by another in Ethiopia on March 10, only seven weeks after Boeing had submitted its proposed changes.

Elwell is understood to be planning to defend collaboration with aircraft makers and airlines, saying that sharing information with companies gives the FAA more knowledge about emerging risks. The process, he planned to say, has “consistently produced safe aircraft designs for decades”.

In 2013 testimony before another US Senate hearing, Gerald Dillingham of the United States Government Accountability Office said that although the FAA recognised the value of certification as a safety tool, the task was becoming progressively difficult as government spending for certification was failing to match the demands of increased industry activity.

In fact, FAA was effectively outsourcing more than 90 per cent of its certification activities. “However, our prior work has shown that there are concerns that designee oversight is lacking, particularly with the new organisational designation authorities in which companies rather than individuals are granted designee status,” said Dillingham. “There are also concerns that, when faced with certification of new aircraft or equipment, FAA staff have not been able to keep pace with industry changes and, thus, may struggle to understand the aircraft or equipment they are tasked with certificating.”

US congressman Peter DeFazio, chairman of the House Transportation Committee, said he was working with Scovell’s office to gather information. “I’m quite puzzled that this plane was certified as essentially just one in a long line of 737s without any major operating distinctions, when clearly the [new anti-stall] system was a complete departure from anything Boeing had ever installed previously,” he told Politico. “And how the FAA signed off on all that will be interesting to find out.”

The US Department of Transportation is meanwhile setting up an expert committee to review the FAA’s procedures for the certification of new aircraft, including the Boeing 737 Max. A retired US Air Force general Darren McDew who has served as a US Transportation Command chief and Captain Lee Moak, a former president of the Air Line Pilots Association, have agreed to head the committee.

