Oro Navigacija, Indra to develop Vilnius centre of excellence

“We seek to combine our knowledge, capacities and experience, in order provide our potential customers not individual products and services but the entire package of services of ATM system. For this purpose, at the beginning of March we signed a document consolidating our collaboration,” said Mindaugas Gustys, chief executive of Oro Navigacija.

Both Indra and Oro Navigacija pare planning to conduct research and development and to customise ATM systems developed by the iTEC Alliance in which Oro navigacija is a member, to the meet the needs of other ANSPs, through the testing new functionalities and training.

In the Memorandum of Understanding, the scope of activities and distribution of functions have been outlined. Oro Navigacija will be responsible for provision of technical consultation in the operational domain, while Indra will head the development of systems, products and new business.

In the initial phase, four fields will be developed: assistance to ANSPs in the development of new ATM systems (technical consultations, training material, lessons learnt in implementation of iTEC system), security management (investigating potential vulnerabilities of ATM systems to develop effective protection mechanisms), introducing iTEC products to potential customers, and conducting research and development to improve ATM system tools and iTEC algorithms. Joint research on integrating drones into airspace is also planned.

Oro Navigacija and Indra are now drawing up a Project Management Plan (PMP) featuring project implementation milestones, project teams and project communication and resource planning. It is envisaged that PMP implementation will start at the end of 2019.

Oro Navigacija belongs to the Baltic Functional Airspace Block established by Lithuania and Poland in 2012. Together with its partner PANSA it officially joined the European iTEC Alliance which comprises advanced providers such as DFS (Germany), ENAIRE (Spain) and NATS (UK). The iTEC Alliance aims at deploying cutting-edge technologies in order to provide airspace users the basis for optimising the routes and flight paths, reducing costs and environmental impact and improving punctuality.