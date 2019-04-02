WHO IS AIREON?

Aireon is providing the first ever, global air traffic surveillance system using a space-based Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast (ADS-B) network that meets the strict, real-time Air Traffic Service (ATS) surveillance requirements for air traffic separation services, anywhere in the world.

WHAT IS THE COMPANY STRUCTURE OF AIREON? Aireon is a privately held, US-based, limited liability company (LLC).

DOES AIREON HAVE INVESTORS? Yes. Aireon’s investors are made up of the world’s leading air navigation authorities and a leading satellite communications company. NAV CANADA (Canada’s air traffic service provider), NATS (UK air traffic services provider), Enav (Italy’s air traffic service provider), the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) and Naviair (Danish air traffic service provider), as well as Iridium Communications all stand behind Aireon and Aireon’s truly transformational service.

HOW MUCH HAVE THE AIREON INVESTORS CONTRIBUTED? NAV CANADA, NATS, Enav, the Irish Aviation Authority, Naviair and Iridium Communications have invested in excess of US$350 million in equity funding.

WHAT IS THE PERCENTAGE OF OWNERSHIP BETWEEN THE AIREON INVESTORS? Upon completion of Aireon’s hosting fee payments to Iridium, a portion of Iridium’s interest will be redeemed for a payment from Aireon of US$120 million to finalise the ownership interests. Upon this redemption, NAV CANADA will hold approximately 45 per cent ownership, Enav and NATS will each hold approximately 11 per cent, and each IAA and Naviair will hold approximately 5 per cent ownership, with approximately 22 per cent being retained by Iridium.

WHO IS NAV CANADA? NAV CANADA is Canada’s Air Navigation Service Provider (ANSP) managing 3.3 million flights a year for 40,000 customers in over 18 million square kilometres – one of the largest ANSPs by total Instrument Flight Rules (IFR) flight hours. NAV CANADA’s airspace stretches from the Pacific West coast to the East coast of Newfoundland and out to the centre of the North Atlantic, the world’s busiest oceanic airspace with some 1,200 flights crossing to and from the European continent daily. It also stretches from the busy US-Canada border with major international airports to the North Pole where aircraft fly polar routes to reach Asia.

WHO IS NATS? NATS is the UK’s leading provider of air traffic control services. Each year NATS handles 2.6 million flights and 250 million passengers in UK airspace. In addition to providing services to 13 UK airports and managing all upper airspace in the UK, NATS provides services around the world spanning Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America.

WHO ARE AIREON’S CUSTOMERS? Aireon has signed Data Service Agreements (DSAs) with 11 aviation organisations, making up 28 countries. These include NAV CANADA, NATS, Enav, IAA, Naviair, DC-ANSP (Curacao), Air Traffic Navigational Services Co. Ltd (South Africa), The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore, Seychelles Civil Aviation Authority, ISAVIA (Iceland) and Aerial Navigation Safety in Africa and Madagascar (ASECNA – Western Africa and Madagascar).

In reference to other aviation stakeholders, Aireon and FlightAware announced a partnership in September 2016. Together, they created a product called GlobalBeacon. GlobalBeacon is a first of its kind product and a turnkey solution for airlines to be in compliance with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Global Aeronautical Distress Safety System (GADSS). GlobalBeacon enables airlines of all sizes to proactively position themselves to respond in the event of an emergency.

In addition to GlobalBeacon, FlightAware also integrates Aireon space-based ADS-B data into their other services and flight tracking tools. FlightAware also has distributor partnerships for the re-selling of space-based ADS-B with SITAONAIR FlightTracker solution, Rockwell Collins’ ARINCDirect and IBM’s WSI Fusion. At this time, approximately 100 airlines are already signed up to receive space-based ADS-B through these partnerships.

DOES AIREON HAVE RESELLERS? Yes. Aireon has an agreement with FlightAware to sell space-based ADS-B data to aircraft operators and aviation service providers. Through this agreement, Aireon space-based ADS-B is available in FlightAware’s platform, which includes a suite of web applications, APIs, as well as data reports and analytics. FlightAware also has reselling partnerships with industry leaders like SITAONAIR, Collins Aerospace and IBM to make space-based ADS-B data accessible to their airline customers. Aireon also has a contract with Airbus to integrate space-based ADS-B into their AirSense product. AirSense will combine Aireon data with Airbus assets to offer analytics services. Concept of operations and testing agreements have also been executed with leading air traffic management systems integrators, Thales, IDS, SITAONAIR (for Air Traffic Control services), Atech, Adacel and Leonardo.