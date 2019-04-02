AIREON: The Environmental Benefits of Space-Based ADS-B

In addition to improving safety and efficiency of air travel, space-based ADS-B holds vast potential for technical innovation because of its robust and comprehensive data.

For the first time ever, one data set is available for ATC, supporting global air traffic analysis, airspace and air route design, capacity and resource planning, predictability analysis for arrivals and departures and fleet optimisation.

A study completed by Purdue University predicted in 2016 that space-based ADS-B offered significant environmental benefits. The study estimates that between 2030 and 2040, approximately 14.3 million metric tons of C02 will be prevented, globally. For context, this can be compared to removing approximately 300,000 cars from US roads every year.

Authored by Dr Karen Marais from Purdue University’s School of Aeronautics and Astronautics, the report titled Environmental Benefits of Space-based ADS-B, points to the current operational inefficiency of oceanic and remote airspace routes which lack radar coverage and operate under separate procedures as compared to radar-controlled airspace.

Marais found that space-based ADS-B offers a near-term solution for the aviation industry to limit fuel emissions by improving operations and efficiencies in remote and oceanic airspace. It accomplishes this by using more precise locating capabilities and enabling optimum altitudes, speeds and routes.

“When tackling the issue of emissions in aviation, the industry has three options. Designing and building more efficient engines and airframes, developing sustainable alternative fuels and flying aircraft more efficiently from point A to point B,” said Marais. “The only one of these poised to make a near-term, most immediate impact is to fly aircraft more efficiently, and to do so, new technologies like space-based ADS-B are imperative. This technology offers both immediate cost savings to airlines and long term environmental benefits to society – a win-win combination.”

Further, significant benefits exist for airlines outside of reduced emissions. The report cites 2016 analysis from NAV CANADA pertaining to a major US carrier indicating that, better routing, access to higher altitudes as fuel is burned and variable airspeed can result in an annual savings of approximately $18.25 million, or $475 per flight.

The report concludes that space-based ADS-B has the capability to, “…proactively contribute to reducing aviation’s contribution to climate change today and meet current and future CO 2 reduction commitments and international agreements being considered by agencies such as the US Environmental Protection Agency and the UN ICAO.”

This includes initiatives like the Carbon Offset and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA), established by ICAO this past autumn to reduce aviation emissions. It also supports the White House goal to reduce the United States emissions below 2005 levels, a reduction of 26 to 28 per cent.

Aireon’s space-based ADS-B service will provide air navigation service providers (ANSP) with global aircraft surveillance capability which is expected to help reduce fuel costs, increase safety and enable more efficient flight paths.