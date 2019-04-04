Preliminary Report: Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302

On March 10, 2019, at 05:38 UTC, Ethiopian Airlines flight 302, Boeing 737-8(MAX), ET-AVJ, took

off from Addis Ababa Bole International Airport bound for Nairobi, Kenya Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

Shortly after takeoff, the Angle of Attack sensor recorded value became erroneous and the left stick shaker activated and remained active until near the end of the flight.

In addition, the airspeed and altitude values from the left air data system began deviating from the corresponding right side values.

Due to flight control problems, the captain was unable to maintain the flight path and requested to return back to the departure airport.

The crew lost control of the aircraft which crashed at 5: 44 UTC 28 NM South East of Addis Ababa near Ejere village.

Read Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau Preliminary Report