iTEC members examine Indra’s iACM to enhance partnership

iTEC members are working how to use Indra’s Airspace Capacity Management tool to enhance traffic management across 20 area control centres by 2024.

The iTEC Alliance was founded by DFS of Germany, ENAIRE of Spain and NATS of the UK. Avinor Air Navigation Services of Norway, LVNL of the Netherlands, PANSA of Poland and Oro Navigacjia of Lithuania have since joined.

iTEC (interoperability Through European Collaboration) is a collaborative industrial and service project that has has already developed a common flight data processing and display system platform fulfilling the requirements of the European ATM Master Plan. iTEC solutions enable 4D operations and feature conflict detection, flight plan monitoring, conformance and adaptable user interfaces. iTEC members control over seven million flights a year.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed at this year’s World ATM Congress between iTEC members on the development and deployment of the common Airspace Capacity Management (iACM) system across the members’ centres.

iACM, developed by iTEC technology partner Indra, will provide an enhanced ability to predict traffic and support the creation and refinement of traffic management plans, as well as supporting tactical decisions in the operations room.

iACM will use iTEC members’ operational data and will be compatible with free route airspace. Using the latest iTEC trajectory, as well as external data sources, iACM will support accurate decision-making in the tactical operation as well as being able to ‘see’ further into the future.

iTEC members recently gathered in the UK, near NATS Swanwick air traffic control centre, to discuss the development and deployment of a common ATM system that meets the growing demand for air travel in Europe in a safe and efficient way.

Nearly 100 representatives from air navigation service providers and Indra participated in the event which focused on current developments associated with the upcoming implementation phases for iTEC members – with a total of 20 centres operating the iTEC system by 2024.

Tim Bullock, director of NATS supply chain and who heads the iTEC steering group called the meeting a ‘pivotal time’ in the development of the collaboration. “Our ambition is to deliver improved operational performance and increased cost efficiency by working with our colleagues from across Europe with the ambition of 20 centres operating iTEC by 2024.”

This second iTEC symposium built on the members’ commitment to shared learning and experiences to create an optimised system in a truly collaborative fashion especially since Eurocontrol recently took the decision to support iTEC to develop flight object interoperability (FO IOP).

“It is through collaboration that we will deliver the European ATM Masterplan and ultimately a Single European Sky,” said Bullock.

Lee Boulton, head of Swanwick development at NATS, said: “Over the coming years, we will deliver the next version of iTEC into full operational service at both Prestwick and Swanwick air traffic control centres. This builds upon the previous successful delivery and transition of the iTEC system into NATS’ Prestwick Centre Upper Airspace.”

Rafael Gallego, director general at Indra said: “We are really satisfied about the outcome of this Second iTEC Symposium, during which it has become clear that all the iTEC partners are working together to ensure the network of 20 iTEC control centres in 2024 becomes a reality”

Victor Martinez, iTEC collaboration director at Indra: “This event proves the strength of the iTEC Alliance and the potential to continue shaping European ATM together. The future common iTEC V3 System, based on virtual data centres, interoperability and advanced operational tools will set a new landmark in this successful collaboration journey that started in 2007.”