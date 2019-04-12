Frequentis plans stock market listing in Germany and Austria

Control centre solutions specialist Frequentis is planning an IPO in Germany and Austria with the aim of the listing on the Frankfurt and Vienna Stock Exchanges.

Frequentis said it saw a stock market listing as a means to ensure its long-term financial independence and flexibility and successfully drive forward its sustained growth path.

The proceeds from the planned capital increase will be used principally for selective M&A activities to complement the company’s range of products and services and increase its local presence through a local value chain.

At the same time, Frequentis said it intended to strengthen distribution and increase market penetration, acting as a general contractor for the supply of safety-critical control centres.

The Bardach family, which acquired the company as an SME in 1986, said it intended to remain the core shareholder in the long term. “Continuity in the development of the business and its distinctive corporate culture as a family-owned business will therefore be combined with the best practices of a public company,” said Frequentis.

The company has a global sales network spanning around 50 countries and maintains continuous business relations with more than 500 customers at public authorities, organisations and companies involved in safety-critical operations. Around 90 per cent of orders come from established customers.

“Using and extending Frequentis’ installed base business paves the way for sustained revenue growth and profitability. Between 2016 and 2018, the total operating performance of the company increased by on average 7.9 per cent per year,” it added.

Commerzbank and BankM – representative of flatex Bank – have been appointed to act as joint bookrunners and joint lead managers for the envisaged IPO.