Experts deliver set high level goals for Europe’s ATM industry

The so-called ‘wise persons group’ was set up by the European Commission to consider developments in European aviation, listen to the views of air traffic management stakeholders and produce proposals on the future direction of air traffic management in Europe.

The report comes at a time when the industry is struggling to match demand with sufficient capacity – especially in the peak summer period. In 2018 there were over 11 million flights in the European network and delays per flight doubled compared to 2017. Forecasts predict that in Europe by 2040 1.5 million flights may not be accommodated due to capacity constraints meaning that 160 million passengers will not be able to fly.

“Delays are due to problems such as underinvestment in some area control centres, which impact the entire network,” reported the Commission.

The report of the wise persons group includes 10 recommendations on how to make the European air traffic management system more efficient, flexible and sustainable in the future, including:

Short-term measures – over the next two years

continue with airspace restructuring measures examined in a study carried out by the Network Manager and SESAR Joint Undertaking (Airspace Architecture Study) to increase collaboration across national borders and to make better use of modern digital data, automation and communications technologies.

accelerate the deployment of state of the art technologies.

the group fully supports the short term measures starting on 25 April to minimise air traffic flow management delays which the Network Manager (EUROCONTROL) is working on together with the aviation sector.

Long-term solutions

an increased role of the Network Manager to make sure all air traffic managers act in the common European interest

improve the link between the quality of air traffic service and the price paid by those who fly i.e. organisations to put in place innovative solutions early should be rewarded.

upgrading the role of air traffic controllers with better support by technology, and improving synergies with military air traffic managers.

establish a European (Upper) Airspace System with a common route charging system to stimulate the use of the shortest routes and to avoid prolonging flights due to congestion, and consequently deliver benefits for the environment.

Commissioner for Transport Violeta Bulc said: “Due to the growth of air traffic forecasts, we can expect further delays for air passengers too. That is unacceptable. We urgently need to deploy environmentally friendly solutions that allow for more flexibility, scalability and resilience. I am inviting member states, the European Parliament and the aviation community to consider the recommendations released today. We know what to do, now we need common and coordinated efforts to help make the European air traffic management system more efficient, flexible and sustainable in the future.”Next steps

The high-level recommendations will be further discussed with the aviation stakeholders in the coming months. Measures will also be addressed by transport ministers during the June Transport Council. On 12 September, the Commission is organising, together with the Finnish Presidency, a high level conference with the aviation community to commit to the implementation of the future European air traffic management.

Read