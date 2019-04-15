PODIUM events aim to prove drone operations with initial UTM

SESAR’s Horizon 2020 PODIUM research effort will soon be performing BVLOS (beyond visual line of sight) and VLOS flights through 18 operational scenarios, some of which will feature multiple drone flights and around airports.

The project aims to collect and analyse feedback from drone operators, air traffic controllers, supervisors and authorities with a view to validating the ease-of-use and benefits of U-space.

PODIUM experts are therefore seeking strong engagement from stakeholders in order to strengthen its conclusions on maturity and recommendations for improvements. For this reason, PODIUM is convening the following U-space visitor events:

“Unexpected scenarios with security” hosted by NLR: Netherlands RPAS Test Centre, Marknesse, 14 May;

“Regular drone usage and interoperability with manned aviation” hosted by Integra Aerial Services and Naviair, Hans Christian Andersen Airport, Odense, 23 May;

“Unexpected scenarios in an ATC controlled airport environment” hosted by NLR, Groningen Airport Eelde, 4 June;

“Enhanced business operations” hosted by Drone Paris Region cluster, Bretigny, 13 June;

Interoperability with ATC hosted by Airbus, Rodez-Aveyron Airport, France, 26 June;

Dissemination event: Eurocontrol headquarters, Brussels, 17 October.

The respective site hosts will issue invitations to local stakeholders shortly. As PODIUM project coordinator, Eurocontrol will issue invitations and registration details to a wider set of stakeholders for the final dissemination event.