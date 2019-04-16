Europe’s airport industry salutes new deployment powers for Network Manager

European airport chiefs have commended a move that would see the eventual replacement of the SESAR Deployment Manager by a centralised Network Manager.

Europe’s airport trade association ACI-Europe lent its support in response to a new report delivered to the European Commission by the ‘Wise Persons Group’ setting out recommendations on the future of air traffic management (ATM) in Europe.

The report advocates a centralised approach to delivering efficiencies, based on new roles and responsibilities for the Network Manager – a function currently performed by Eurocontrol.

The Network Manager would therefore be responsible for managing Europe’s airspace, ATM capacity and infrastructure. – meaning the Network Manager would encompass enhanced day-to-day operational network functions, strategic oversight of ATM capacity planning and delivery, and also replace the current SESAR Deployment Manager.

“Europe’s airports do not object to such an approach – not least because the current ATM set up has proved unable to ensure defragmentation, which is instrumental to achieving greater efficiencies,” said ACI-Europe.

For the proposed new centralised approach to succeed, Europe’s airports said they considered that a new modus operandi based on increased cooperation between ANSPs, airlines, airports and the Network Manager as well as changes in ‘operational culture’ is essential.

“This will require a reconsideration of the governance and management of the Network Manager – to ensure an effective and meaningful industry involvement in its new roles and responsibilities. From a passenger experience perspective, while ATM network efficiency is key, trade-offs might be needed to protect local airport capacity,” it noted.

Europe’s airports said they also supported the recommendation for tower services to be based on contractual relationships as a key enabler for airport and ATM integrationalthough noted that this would rely on ANSPs’ acceptance and regulators providing the right framework.

It also supported the report’s recommendations for increased operational integration between airports and ATM through data sharing and collaboration.

“This is welcome,” it said. “Indeed, ground capacity and airspace capacity are intrinsically interdependent. Ultimately, there will only be as much usable capacity in the sky as there is on the ground – and vice versa,” said ACI Europe which said it looked forward to becoming fully involved in the follow-up of the report.

