ACI Europe, EUROCAE engage in closer cooperation

EUROCAE and ACI Europe are strengthening their cooperation for the benefit of airports and the wider aviation community worldwide.

Since 1963 EUROCAE, has developed performance specifications to facilitate the standardisation of aviation technologies – bringing together manufacturers, service providers, airlines, airports, aviation authorities and other stakeholders. The technical challenges faced by the aviation industry are numerous, and airports wish to be involved in the work to address them, so as to deliver technical solutions which benefit all stakeholders and contribute to more sustainable, efficient, safe and secure operations.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding signed at the latest EUROCAE Symposium in Toulouse, ACI Europe and EUROCAE plan to share expertise and best practice with one another, and to jointly work to advance the interests of a truly global aviation industry.

As such, ACI EUROPE will be able to plug its membership of more than 500 airports into EUROCAE’s work to develop internationally-recognised ground and airborne system and equipment standards for civil aviation. EUROCAE will have access to the expertise of ACI Europe’s Technical & Operational Safety Committee, which brings together top experts in safety management, airport operations, ATM interface/integration and other technical domains – and thus also contribute to the work of airports in these areas.

Christian Schleifer-Heingärtner, secretary general, EUROCAE, said: “We are delighted to welcome ACI EUROPE as a full member of EUROCAE. The strengthened collaboration with the airport community will be very beneficial for the technical standardisation activities but also for the EUROCAE organisation as a whole to complete the set of stakeholders”.

Olivier Jankovec, director general, ACI Europe, said: “Airports being the nodes of the European air transport network, we are very happy to embark on this new cooperation with EUROCAE. This is part of our efforts to ensure that the airport community keeps innovating and is closely involved in the development of the latest technologies. With our involvement in EUROCAE, we will have a voice in the standardisation of emerging best practices and their impact on airport operations. We look forward to actively cooperating and contributing to EUROCAE.”