EANA, INVAP complete secondary radar FAT tests



Argentine air navigation service provider Empresa Argentina de Navegación Aérea (EANA) and Investigación Aplicada (INVAP) have completed factory acceptance tests of a new Argentinian-built Mono-Pulse Secondary Radar (RSMA) earmarked for Paraná airport in Entre Rios province.

The event marks the first milestone in a technology development programme aimed at providing EANA with a new-generation air traffic control radar with Mode S and ADS-B capability.

Under a recent agreement between EANA and the Bariloche, Rio Negro-based INVAP, the latter is now in charge of modernisation as well as preventive and corrective maintenance of 22 radars scattered throughout Argentina. A number of these will be upgraded to also support Mode S and ADS-B.