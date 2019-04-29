SANS selects Frequentis for mobile tower solution

Saudi Air Navigation Services (SANS) has chosen Frequentis to provide a deployable mobile tower to support its air traffic control (ATC) modernisation programme.

Initially one mobile tower container will be provided, allowing SANS the flexibility to operate the mobile tower as a contingency solution or during any update work.

The mobile tower for SANS will include the Frequentis Voice Communication System, VCS3020X, and provide integration with legacy systems. Operator working positions will be mounted on the mobile tower consoles and the system will have a capacity for 72 voice channels.

“We are pleased to be working with SANS again, supporting them in their goals for modernised tower services. Mobile tower containers allow ANSPs to operate a temporary tower solution if a regular ATC tower is undergoing maintenance or repair, saving passenger disruption, it also provides a contingency solution if required,” said Hannu Juurakko, Frequentis, vice president, ATM Civil.

Frequentis is currently replacing the existing voice communication systems at Saudi Arabian air traffic control centres in Riyadh and Jeddah with its VCS3020X to enhance ATC services. With the addition of a deployable mobile tower SANS will increase the flexibility of its air traffic services during its modernisation programme.

Shipment of the mobile tower is planned for August 2019. Integration will be carried out by Frequentis’ partner in the region, Nudhum Al-Oula and Twist, Frequentis’ French solution partner.